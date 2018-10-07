Pompeo cites progress made with Kim Jong Un on N. Korea trip

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrives at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, in South Korea, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, after his North Korea trip. Pompeo has wrapped up his fourth visit to North Korea after meeting Kim Jong Un to seek elusive progress in efforts to persuade him to give up his nuclear weapons. ( Jung Yeon-je, Pool Photo via AP) Jung Yeon-je AP