10 minutes of terror: A quake, a tsunami and a missing son

In this Oct. 5, 2018, photo, Musrifah, left, and her husband Hakim, right, and their daughter Syafa Ramadi pose where their house once stood before a massive earthquake and tsunami hit their seaside village in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. The family lost their son. The 7.5 magnitude quake triggered not just a tsunami that leveled huge swathes of the region’s coast, but a geological phenomenon known as liquefaction, making the soil move like liquid and swallowing entire neighborhoods. Aaron Favila AP Photo