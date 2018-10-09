Couple pushing baby stroller of body parts may have killed 20 people, Mexico cops say

As many as 20 women might have died at the hands of a Mexico City couple who were arrested after pushing a baby stroller full of body parts through the street Thursday in Ecatepec, the news agency AFP reported.
The couple, identified only as Carlos and Patricia “N,” had a home filled with other human remains, including body parts stuffed into concrete-filled buckets and frozen remains wrapped in plastic, Attorney General of Mexico Alejandro Jaime Gómez Sánchez wrote in a Facebook announcement.
Police are still examining the remains and will attempt to identify the victims, Gómez Sánches said. He included a video of the two being quickly rushed from a police van to a secure building.
Carlos admitted to killing 10 women and gave information about them in detail, down to the clothing they were wearing when they were killed, Gomez said in an interview with Mexican radio network Formula, according to The Associated Press.
“He described it in a completely natural way... I would say he actually seemed happy to have done this, Gómez Sánchez said in an interview with the same network, according to the AFP. “He wants people to see his picture, to know his name... I would obviously classify this person as a murderer, a serial killer.”
Carlos has since been dubbed the “Monster of Ecatepec” in news reports.
Three of the victims were single mothers who had gone to purchase clothing or other products from the couple, El Universal reported. One of the women disappeared along with her 2-month-old child, who was sold to another couple before being recovered, according to the paper.
Officials conducted an examination on Carlos and found that although both suspects could distinguish right from wrong, Carlos had a “mental disturbance consistent with psychosis and a personality disorder” and his wife was mentally disabled from birth, AFP reported.
When he was arrested, Carlos allegedly said told police: “If they’re going to show me to the media, can I take a bath and put on a suit first? Because I’m not some filthy delinquent,” according to El Universal. He admitted to officials that he raped some of the women before killing them, according to El Universal.
Police had originally began watching the couple after noticing they had made phone contact with several missing women, according to the AP. It was shortly after this that cops detained them while the couple were ferrying the body parts in the carriage to be disposed of, the news agency reported.
The killings sparked protests in the city. In one video shared by Telediario Mx, protesters march down the street shouting: “Not one more! Not one more! Not one more murdered! Why don’t you listen?”
When he gave testimony over the weekend, Carlos said he would often cut his victims into little pieces and toss them into rivers or burn them, according to El Sol de Mexico. He told the ministers if he had not been caught, he would have continued to kill women, according to the paper.
The couple remain at the Penitentiary and Social Rehabilitation Center of Ecatepec, according to Gómez Sánches.
Comments