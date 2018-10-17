Pakistan executes man convicted of killing 8 children

In this Jan. 18, 2018, file photo, Nusrat holds a picture of her daughter Zainab Ansari with her husband Mohammed Amin Ansari, left, in Kasur, Pakistan. Mohammad Imran, a serial killer of eight children, was executed at a Pakistani prison Wednesday morning, Oct. 17, 2018, after the country’s top court rejected a request for his public hanging, officials said. Zainab’s father Mohammed Amin Ansari was specially allowed to witness the execution. B.K. Bangash, File AP Photo