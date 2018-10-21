2 Koreas, US-led UN Command meet again at Koreas’ border

FILE - In this Oct. 16, 2018, file photo provided by South Korea Defense Ministry, the U.S.-led United Nations Command, center, South Korean and North Korean, left, military officers attend a meeting at the southern side of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone, South Korea. The two Koreas and the U.S.-led U.N. Command on Monday, Oct. 22, 2018, are meeting again at the Koreas’ border village to examine an ongoing effort to disarm the area. (South Korea Defense Ministry via AP, File)