AP PHOTOS: Nepal’s masked dancers mark the end of monsoon

In this Sept. 23, 2018, photo, dancers pose for photographs wearing mask of god Bhot Bhairabh in Kathmandu, Nepal. For centuries, Nepal has celebrated the Indra Jatra festival of masked dancers, which officially begins the month-long festivities in the Hindu-dominated Himalyan nation. The dancers, who come from a variety of backgrounds, pull off this performance every year despite minimal financial support from the government and other sources, they say. Niranjan Shrestha AP Photo