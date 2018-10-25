Ethiopia elects 1st female president; ‘sets the standard’

FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 26, 2015 file photo, Pope Francis walks next to then Director-General of the United Nations Office at Nairobi (UNON) Sahle-Work Zewde, right, upon his arrival there in Nairobi, Kenya. Ethiopian lawmakers unanimously elected the seasoned diplomat Sahle-Work Zewde as the country’s first female president, a largely ceremonial post, on Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018. Pool via AP, File Simon Maina