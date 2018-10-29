US to press patrols in disputed sea, China warns ‘meddlers’

Philippine Armed Forces Chief Gen. Carlito Galvez Jr., left, and Adm. John Richardson, chief of Naval Operations of the U.S. Navy, shake hands prior to a news conference following their meeting Monday, Oct. 29, 2018 at Camp Aguinaldo in suburban Quezon city, northeast of Manila, Philippines. The U.S. Navy will continue patrolling the disputed South China Sea even after a Chinese destroyer came dangerously close to one of its ships during a “freedom of navigation” sail-by near a contested reef. Bullit Marquez AP Photo