Lost migrant, unidentified body: Missing in the Americas

Men line up for a meal as posters for the missing line a window at a shelter for migrants in Tijuana, Mexico, on Oct. 19, 2018. As people worldwide flee war, hunger and a lack of jobs, global migration has soared to record highs, with more than 258 million international migrants in 2017. That is an increase of 49 percent from the turn of the century, according to the United Nations. Gregory Bull AP Photo