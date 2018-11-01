Greek police investigate killing of Greek-Australian man

In this photo taken on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, police officers stand over the covered body of Greek-Australian John Macris who was shot dead outside his house in southern Athens. Police are investigating the shooting death of a 46-year-old Greek-Australian who was gunned down outside his home in a seaside suburb of Athens. An autopsy on the body of John Macris was to be carried out Thursday. Eurokinissi via AP Giorgos Kontarinis