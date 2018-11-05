AP PHOTOS: Haitians celebrate Festival of the Dead

In this Nov. 1, 2018 photo, a human skull sits on top of Baron Samedi’s tomb during the annual Voodoo festival Fete Gede at Cite Soleil Cemetery in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. With the faces covered with white-powder, wearing hats and black, white and purple clothes, voodoo believers in Haiti walk through the streets and visit the cemeteries along the country during the Fete Gede, a celebration of the spirits equivalent to the Roman Catholic festivity of the Day of All Saints. Dieu Nalio Chery AP Photo