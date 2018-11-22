Far right seeks acceptance in Spain, 1 suburb at a time

In this Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018 photo, Spain’s far-right Vox Party President Santiago Abascal, centre, takes part in a party rally in Murcia, Spain. Vox is reaching out to the neglected, working-class suburbs and rural areas with high unemployment, as polls are widely predicting the Eurosceptic, anti-feminist and staunchly patriotic party is on track to enter the country’s parliament in elections due before 2020. Emilio Morenatti AP Photo