The Latest: Search of collapsed building ends with 39 deaths

This image made from video and provided by the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry shows Emergency Situations employees working at the scene of a collapsed section of an apartment building, in Magnitigorsk, a city of 400,000 about 1,400 kilometers (870 miles) southeast of Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019. Search crews have pulled more bodies from a huge pile of rubble at a collapsed Russian apartment building. (Russian Ministry for Emergency Situations photo via AP)