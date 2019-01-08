World

20 children injured in Chinese primary school attack

The Associated Press

January 08, 2019 02:31 AM

BEIJING

Chinese authorities say a male attacker has wounded 20 children inside a Beijing primary school.

The Xicheng district government posted on its social media account Tuesday that three of the children had serious but non-life-threatening injuries. All the children are receiving hospital treatment.

The government said the suspect had been apprehended at the scene and an investigation has been launched.

