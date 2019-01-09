Australia considering resettlement for runaway Saudi woman

Chief of Immigration Police Maj. Gen. Surachate Hakparn talks to media about the status of Rahaf Mohammed Alqunun outside the Saudi Arabia Embassy in Bangkok Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019. TThailand's Immigration Police chief met Tuesday with officials of the Saudi Embassy in Bangkok and said the officials told him they are satisfied with how the case of the young Saudi woman who claims to be fleeing her abusive family has been settled. Sakchai Lalit AP Photo