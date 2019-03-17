Taliban kill 22 Afghan forces in attack on checkpoints

FILE - In this Oct. 31, 2018, photo, Afghan National Army soldiers carry out an exercise during a live firing at the Afghan Military Academy in Kabul, Afghanistan. Afghan officials say around 100 soldiers fled their posts and tried to cross into neighboring Turkmenistan during a weeklong battle with the Taliban, in the latest setback for the country's battered security forces. Mohammad Naser Nazari, a provincial council member in the western Badghis province, said Sunday, March 17, 2019, that the soldiers were not allowed to cross the border and their fate remains unknown. Rahmat Gul, File AP Photo