Born into al-Qaida: Hamza bin Laden’s rise to prominence

FILE - In this image from video released by the CIA on Nov. 1, 2017, Hamza bin Laden is shown at his wedding. Years after the death of his father at the hands of a U.S. Navy SEAL raid in Pakistan, Hamza bin Laden finds himself clearly in the crosshairs of world powers. The U.S. has put up to a $1 million bounty for him. The U.N. Security Council has named him to a global sanctions list, sparking a new Interpol notice for his arrest. His home country of Saudi Arabia has revoked his citizenship. (CIA via AP, File)