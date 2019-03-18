Has a bloody scarf finally identified Jack the Ripper? Not so fast, skeptics say

A member of staff poses stands in front of a screen showing a short movie about Jack the Ripper during a press preview for the exhibition “Jack the Ripper and the East End” at the Museum in Docklands, London, Wednesday, May 14, 2008. The exhibition, which will open to the public on Thursday, displays for the first time surviving original documents, including police files, photographs and letters from the public to highlight the serial killer, who allegedly murdered 11 women between 1888 and 1891 in London’s East End. (AP Photo/Akira Suemori) Akira Suemori The Associated Press file