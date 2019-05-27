The Latest: Trump visits Japanese troops aboard destroyer

U.S. President Donald Trump stands with Japan's Emperor Naruhito during a State Banquet at the Imperial Palace, Monday, May 27, 2019, in Tokyo. AP Photo

The Latest on President Donald Trump's visit to Japan (all times local):

10:55 a.m.

President Donald Trump landed aboard a Japanese destroyer south of Tokyo where he was greeted by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Japanese forces.

Speaking on the deck of the J.S. Kaga docked at Yokosuka, Abe spoke of the strong alliance between the United States and Japan. Abe says the fact that he and Trump are standing together on the ship is evidence of the "robust" nature of that alliance.

Trump, who was joined by first lady Melania Trump, thanked the Japanese forces and said they had been honored to meet Japan's new emperor and empress. He also sent condolences to those injured when a man swinging a knife attacked commuters waiting at a crowded bus stop on Tuesday just outside Tokyo, injuring 19 people.

10:23 p.m.

President Donald Trump will be heading home from Japan Tuesday after stopping aboard a U.S. warship to give a Memorial Day speech to U.S. forces.

Trump will land aboard on two vessels near a base in nearby Yokosuka. One is the Japanese destroyer J.S. Kaga where he'll be joined by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The other is the USS Wasp, a multipurpose amphibious assault ship where he'll deliver Memorial Day remarks to the troops.

Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako also are expected to visit with Trump and first lady Melania Trump.

The U.S. honored its fallen on Memorial Day on Monday. Trump has been criticized for skipping visits to cemeteries to honor U.S. troops, but he placed flags on graves in Arlington Cemetery last week before leaving for Japan.