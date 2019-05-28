Public transport strike: Delays at Amsterdam’s airport

Amsterdam's busy Schiphol Airport is warning passengers about likely delays due to a nationwide public transport strike.

Most Dutch buses, trains, trams and ferries lay idle Tuesday as unions held a one-day strike as part of a campaign against rising retirement ages.

Schiphol spokeswoman Madelon van der Hof says about 80 flights have been canceled at the airport. National carrier KLM offered passengers the option of changing their bookings free of charge to avoid the strike.

Only four trains per hour are operating between the airport and Amsterdam instead of the usual 25. The airport says on its website: "Do not travel to Schiphol unless strictly necessary."

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Amsterdam authorities have opened a major tunnel under the Ij waterway to bicycles so that commuters can pedal to work.