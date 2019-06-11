Source for water contamination in Norway not yet found

Norwegian authorities say they have not yet identified the source of water contamination in southern Norway that sent dozens of people to the hospital.

Baard Espeli, deputy mayor of the municipality of Askoey, an island north of Bergen, says the E. coli bacteria that can cause gastrointestinal illness was found in a pool that supplied part of the drinking water.

Espeli said Monday evening that the closing of that pool "has stopped the pollution of the water" but it remains unclear how the bacteria got into the pool.

Since Thursday, 55 people have been hospitalized, of whom 13 were children. All have been discharged. Last week, a 1-year-old child died of an infection in the digestive tract, but it was not clear whether it was linked to the contamination.