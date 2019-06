Sudan military leader says perpetrators of crackdown ID’d

Sudanese protesters shout slogans against the military council, as they march during a demonstration, in Khartoum, Sudan, Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Sudan's military council on Wednesday urged opposition leaders to resume negotiations on the transition of power, without preconditions, but the comments could further complicate the already stalled transition process as protest organizers continue their nighttime demonstrations demanding civilian rule. AP Photo

The deputy chief of Sudan's ruling military council says the military has identified the perpetrators of the violent dispersal of a pro-democracy sit-in, which left hundreds dead earlier this month.

But Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo says he won't reveal their identities so as not to influence an ongoing investigation.

Speaking at a military-backed women's rally on Thursday, Dagalo, better known as Hemedti, warned of impostor troops among the Rapid Support Forces, who protesters blame for the bulk of the killings.

Dagalo, who leads the RSF, says the military arrested dozens of people wearing RSF uniforms and committing violations.

The military council took over the country after massive protests drove longtime autocratic president Omar al-Bashir from power in April. Negotiations with protesters reached a deadlock following a clampdown on their sit-in on June 3.