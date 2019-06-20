20 killed as bus falls into deep gorge in northern India

Police say a bus has fallen into a deep gorge on a mountainous road in northern India, killing at least 20 people.

Police officer Shalini Agnihotri says the accident occurred Thursday near Kullu, a town in Himachal Pradesh state.

She says the rescue operation is continuing.

The cause of the accident was not immediately known.

Around 150,000 people die every year on India's roads, often because of reckless driving, badly maintained roads and overcrowded vehicles.

In September last year, 55 people were killed when a bus carrying pilgrims from a Hindu temple in the hills of south India plunged off a road.