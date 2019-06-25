Indian leftist groups protest US secretary of state’s visit

An activist of All India Peace and Solidarity Organization, AIPSO, a left-wing organization, holds a placard during a protest against the upcoming visit of U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to India, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Pompeo is scheduled to travel to India after having visited Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, on a trip aimed at building a global coalition to counter Iran. AP Photo

Hundreds of supporters of left-wing groups have marched in India's capital to protest a visit by the U.S. secretary of state and denounce American policies in the Middle East.

The protesters marched in central New Delhi as riot police watched along the streets Tuesday ahead of Mike Pompeo's scheduled arrival later in the evening.

They held banners reading "No war on Iran" and chanted slogans like "Hands off Iran, hands off!"

Pompeo is traveling to India after visiting Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates on a trip aimed at building a global coalition to counter Iran.