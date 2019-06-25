Brazil’s top court denies petition to release ex-president

A supporter of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva holds a poster that says in Portuguese "Free Lula" as his lawyers ask the Supreme Court to free him after he was jailed in connection with the "Car Wash" corruption investigation in Brasilia, Brazil, Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Da Silva’s lawyers argue then-judge Sergio Moro offered guidance to prosecutors in investigations that led to da Silva’s conviction. Moro has said he did nothing improper. The court denied the petition. AP Photo

Brazil's Supreme Court has denied a petition to release former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva who is serving a sentence for corruption.

In a 3-2 vote, a panel of Supreme Court judges rejected freeing da Silva while they consider a petition from his defense team demanding his release because of alleged inappropriate behavior by the judge in the case. Da Silva is serving his sentence in a police station in Curitibia. He has been held since April 7, 2018.

Da Silva's lawyers argue then-judge Sergio Moro offered guidance to prosecutors in investigations that led to da Silva's conviction. Moro has said he did nothing improper.

Da Silva was president in 2003-2010 and was convicted of corruption over a beachfront apartment that prosecutors say he received from a construction company.