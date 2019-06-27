Suicide bomber targeting police rocks Tunis; 5 hurt

A suicide bomber targeting a police patrol has struck a busy commercial street in central Tunis, injuring at least five people including two officers.

Tunisia's interior ministry says the attacker detonated explosives near the French embassy shortly before 11 a.m. Thursday. Radio Mosaique reported a second explosion soon afterward in the parking lot of the government anti-terrorism agency.

Tunisia has been struck repeatedly by terror attacks. In October a female suicide bomber struck the city center, killing only herself.