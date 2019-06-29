Putin fires new broadside against Western liberalism

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks to the media after the G-20 summit in Osaka, western Japan, Saturday, June 29, 2019. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) AP

Russian President Vladimir Putin has fired a new broadside against Western liberalism, saying that policies such as welcoming migrants have hurt people's interests.

Speaking after the Group of 20 summit in Osaka, Japan, Putin charged Saturday that Donald Trump's victory in the 2016 U.S. presidential election and a drop of popularity of traditional parties in Europe have been rooted in growing public dismay with mainstream liberal policies.

He hailed his meeting with Trump on Friday on the sidelines of the G-20 summit as "business-like and pragmatic." He charged that Trump's 2016 election victory was driven by growing disenchantment with liberal policies.

He also charged that the influx of migrants to Europe has infringed on people's rights, and said election results show that people want change.