The Latest: Hong Kong pro-Beijing lawmakers slam violence

A worker cleans up the main entrance outside government headquarters in Hong Kong, Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Protesters in Hong Kong took over the legislature's main building Monday night, tearing down portraits of legislative leaders and spray painting pro-democracy slogans on the walls of the main chamber. AP Photo

The Latest on protests in Hong Kong (all times local):

1:40 p.m.

Pro-Beijing lawmakers in Hong Kong have condemned the violence and vandalism of government facilities by protesters.

Regina Ip, a former security secretary in the semi-autonomous territory, said such behavior was not acceptable in "civilized society."

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

She said there was nothing that could justify "the sort of violence we saw last night."

She and other lawmakers were protesting over the damage done to the legislative chamber by protesters who forced their way in late Monday as tens of thousands of people marched in the streets.

They also were urging the protesters to cool off and calm down after weeks of demonstrations over a government attempt to change extradition laws to allow suspects to be sent to China for trial.

___

Noon

Chinese state media have run footage of police in Hong Kong clearing protesters from streets in a break with its silence over past days of pro-democracy demonstrations.

Footage aired Tuesday showed police moving into roads surrounding the legislative council, where protesters had smashed through glass and metal barriers to occupy the space for about three hours on Monday night.

Beijing had sought to suppress news of the weeks of protests coinciding with celebrations of Chinese rule. The demonstrations reflect mounting frustration with Hong Kong's leader for not responding to demands after several weeks of protests sparked by a government attempt to change extradition laws to allow suspects to be sent to China for trial.

Protesters vacated the chamber as police cleared surrounding streets with tear gas and then moved inside.