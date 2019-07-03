Hurricane Barbara is weakening far out in Pacific Ocean

Hurricane Barbara is losing strength over opens waters far from land in the Pacific, with its maximum sustained winds dipping to 130 mph (215 kph) from a peak of 155 mph (250 kph).

The loss of power left the storm barely a Category 4 hurricane and it is forecast to weaken to a tropical storm by Friday as its moves over cooler waters.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Wednesday that the storm was centered about 1,785 miles (2,870 kilometers) east of Hilo, Hawaii, late in the afternoon. It was moving to the west-northwest at 12 mph (19 kph).

The forecast track is carrying Barbara roughly in the direction of Hawaii, but the storm is expected to weaken to a depression by the weekend before reaching that area.