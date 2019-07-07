Yemeni officials say rebels kill 10 in attacks in Hodeida

Yemeni officials and witnesses say rebel attacks have killed at least 10 pro-government forces in the key port city of Hodeida.

They say the clashes, which flared up Wednesday, wounded at least seven civilians when shells hit their residential areas in the contested Red Sea city.

The officials demanded anonymity because they weren't authorized to brief reporters. Witnesses asked for anonymity for fear of reprisals.

Yemen's internationally recognized government accused the Houthi rebels of using U.N. facilities in Hodeida to attack its forces. It says the attack killed at least 10 troops, and wounded 20 others.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The fighting came over two months after the Houthis claimed withdrawal from the port city of Hodeida, a move criticized by the government as a "farce."