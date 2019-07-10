Gaza’s traditional crafts industries rapidly disappearing

In this Saturday, July 6, 2019 photo, a Palestinian worker uses a pottery wheel to construct pots, at a pottery workshop in Gaza City. Talk about old Gaza, and what pops up are images of clay pottery, colorful glassware, bamboo furniture and ancient frame looms weaving bright rugs and mats. As such professions could be dying worldwide, the pace of their declining is too fast in Gaza that out of its some 500 looms, only one is still functioning. AP Photo

When Gazans think of better economic times, images of clay pottery, colorful glassware, bamboo furniture and ancient frame looms weaving bright rugs and mats all come to mind.

For decades, these traditional crafts defined the economy of the coastal Palestinian enclave, employing thousands of people and exporting across the region. Today, the industries are almost non-existent.

While such professions have shrunk worldwide in the face of globalization and Chinese mass production, Gazan business owners say Israel's 12-year blockade of the territory has accelerated the trend.