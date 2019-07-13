No gorings in fastest bull run at Pamplona in 2019

A reveller falls next to fighting bulls during the running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Saturday, July, 13, 2019. Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplona every year to take part in the eight days of the running of the bulls. AP Photo

Health authorities say there were no gorings after a provisional survey of the injured during in the seventh bull run of this year's San Fermin festival in the Spanish city of Pamplona.

Saturday's mad dash of six bulls with hundreds of runners wearing the traditional outfit with a red sash lasted 2 minutes,12 seconds — making it the fastest of this year's runs.

The bulls from the La Palmosilla breeder, which made its debut at the festival, made a clean run through the parting crowds along the 930-yard (850-meter) course to the city's bull ring.

The nine-day San Fermin fiesta draws about 1 million spectators every year.