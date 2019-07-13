EU supports Iraq-proposed conference on US-Iran tensions

Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohamed Alhakim, right, holds a press conference with visiting European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini after their meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Baghdad, Iraq, Saturday, July 13, 2019. AP Photo

The European Union's foreign policy chief says the EU is fully supportive of an Iraqi proposal to hold a regional conference amid rising tensions between the United States and Iran.

Iraq is an ally of the two rival nations, which are on a collision course as the Iran nuclear deal threatens to unravel. Iraq has offered to mediate between Tehran and Washington, while Iran has pressed European parties to the nuclear agreement to offset the effects of U.S. sanctions.

Foreign Policy Chief Federica Mogherini, on her first visit since 2014, said she discussed with Iraqi officials the need to de-escalate and pursue avenues for dialogue to prevent dangerous consequences of miscalculations.

Iraqi officials say the idea of a regional conference is being developed.