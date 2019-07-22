The Latest: EU’s Mogherini praises IAEA chief’s dedication

FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2018, file photo, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Yukiya Amano of Japan addresses the media during a news conference after a meeting of the IAEA board of governors at the International Center in Vienna, Austria. The IAEA said Tuesday, July 22, 2019, it is announcing with regret the death of Amano. The Secretariat did not say how Amano, who was 72, died. AP Photo

The Latest on reaction to the death of Yukiya Amano, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (all times local):

11 a.m.

The European Union's foreign policy chief has expressed sadness over the death of Yukiya Amano, the International Atomic Energy Agency's director general.

Federica Mogherini tweeted Monday that she was saddened by Amano's death and called him "a man of extraordinary dedication & professionalism, always at the service of the global community in the most impartial way."

Mogherini said it had been a "great pleasure and privilege working with him."

___

9:20 a.m.

Yukiya Amano, the International Atomic Energy Agency's director general, has died at 72, the agency announced Monday.

Amano, a former Japanese diplomat, had extensive experience in disarmament and non-proliferation diplomacy, as well as nuclear energy issues, and had been chief of the key agency that regulates nuclear issues worldwide since 2009.

The news of his death comes at a time of increasing concern and escalating tensions about Iran's nuclear program after the United States left a 2015 deal with world powers that restricted the country's nuclear uranium enrichment. Amano was heavily involved in the yearslong negotiations that led to the Iran nuclear treaty.

The Secretariat did not give a cause of death for Amano, or say when he died. The IAEA said its flag will be lowered to half-mast.