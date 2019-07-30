Cyprus court adjourns Brit teen’s false rape case for 1 week

Elite police unit officers escort a 19-year old British woman, with head covered, from the Famagusta court in Paralimni, Cyprus, Tuesday, July 30, 2019, after her case was postponed. The British woman faces a public nuisance charge after she admitted that her accusation that 12 Israeli teens raped her at a popular resort town was untrue. AP Photo

A Cyprus court has adjourned for one week legal proceedings against a 19 year-old British woman who faces a public nuisance charge after admitting to falsely accusing a dozen Israelis of raping her at a Cypriot resort town.

Andreas Pittadjis, the lawyer for the British woman, says a judge on Tuesday granted his request for the adjournment until Aug. 7 so that he and his client can pour over all the evidence that police investigators have amassed in the case.

Pittadjis was highly critical of leaked video footage allegedly showing the British woman having sex with several young men, calling the leak "a much more serious criminal offense" than the charge his client faces.

Police freed all 12 Israelis after the woman recanted the rape allegations.