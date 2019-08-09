The Latest: Curfew to be eased for prayers in Kashmir

An Indian Paramilitary soldier mans a barricade on a deserted street during curfew in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019. The lives of millions in India's only Muslim-majority region have been upended since the latest, and most serious, crackdown followed a decision by New Delhi to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and downgrade the Himalayan region from statehood to a territory. Kashmir is claimed in full by both India and Pakistan, and rebels have been fighting Indian rule in the portion it administers for decades. AP Photo

The Latest on Kashmir (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

The police chief in Indian-controlled Kashmir say the strict curfew in the Muslim-majority region will be eased for Friday prayers.

The region's police chief, Dilbagh Singh, told The Associated Press, "People will be allowed to go to the area-specific mosques for the prayers in most parts of the Srinagar city."

India-controlled Kashmir has been under an unprecedented security lockdown since Sunday to prevent unrest as India's Hindu nationalist-led government announced it was revoking its special constitutional status and stripping of it of its statehood.

Thousands of people have been forced indoors, shops and even most health clinics remain shuttered. All communications and the internet have been cut off. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said late Thursday the situation in the region would return to normal gradually.

Kashmir is claimed in its entirety by both India and Pakistan, although both countries only control parts of it. Rebels have been fighting Indian rule for decades in the portion it administers.

___

11 a.m.

Pakistan's foreign minister is visiting China as part of efforts to pressure India to reverse its decision revoking the special status of the disputed region of Kashmir.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi will meet with Chinese leaders Friday.

Before leaving for Beijing, Qureshi said he will apprise Islamabad's "trusted friend" about the situation after New Delhi downgraded its portion of Kashmir from statehood to a territory, limited its decision-making power and eliminated its right to its own constitution.

India-controlled Kashmir has been under an unprecedented security lockdown to prevent unrest as the decisions were announced. The Himalayan region is claimed in full by both Pakistan and India and divided between them.

Pakistan says it is considering a proposal to approach the International Court of Justice over India's action.