Typhoon Lekima death toll reaches 33 in China

Rescuers search for victims of a landslide triggered by Typhoon Lekima in Yongjia county in eastern China's Zhejiang province on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. The official Xinhua News Agency says more than 1 million people were evacuated in coastal Zhejiang province before the typhoon hit land at 1:45 a.m. on Saturday (Chinatopix Via AP)

The death toll has topped 30 from a powerful typhoon that hit China's east coast south of Shanghai.

China's emergency broadcasting network said Sunday that 33 people had died and 16 were still missing after Typhoon Lekima made landfall early the previous day.

Rescue workers used rubber dinghies to evacuate people stranded in their homes as swift currents swept by.

Most of the victims were in a village in Zhejiang province. A landslide triggered by the storm backed up a river, inundating homes and killing at least 23 people.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The other victims were elsewhere in Zhejiang, along with one death reported in neighboring Anhui province.

Lekima has been downgraded to a tropical storm but is still expected to dump heavy rain on China as it moves up the Pacific coast.