Fire burns through Greek pine forest on island near capital

More than 180 firefighters backed by water-dropping aircraft were battling a wildfire Tuesday on an island north of Athens that left the Greek capital blanketed in smoke.

The blaze on the island of Evia was burning through a nature reserve in a thick pine forest where access by land was difficult.

The fire department sent reinforcements to the area, bringing the total number of firefighters to 189. Six water-dropping planes and five helicopters were deployed. The inhabitants of three villages were put on alert for potential evacuation if the fire approached.

Dozens more firefighters were tackling a forest fire on the northern island of Thassos, where 46 firefighters, two planes and a helicopter were deployed. A third wildfire was burning through brush and dried weeds near Thebes, northwest of Athens.

Greece's civil protection authority warned those in areas affected by the smoke, particularly the elderly and very young and those suffering from breathing or heart conditions, to remain indoors and set air-conditioning units to recycle internal air.

Forest fires are common in Greece during the hot, dry summer months. Authorities have repeatedly warned the public not to carry out any outdoor activities that could cause fires, such as welding work, burning dried weeds or lighting campfires and barbecues. Parks and forest areas have been closed to the public at times of high fire risk.

Last year, more than 100 people died when a fast-moving forest fire broke out in a seaside area northeast of Athens and raged through a nearby settlement of mainly holiday homes.