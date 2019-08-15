The Latest: Pakistanis protest against changes in Kashmir

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses to the nation on the country's Independence Day from the ramparts of the historical Red Fort in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. Modi said that stripping the disputed Kashmir region of its statehood and special constitutional provisions has helped unify the country. Modi gave the annual Independence Day address from the historic Red Fort in New Delhi as an unprecedented security lockdown kept people in Indian-administered Kashmir indoors for an eleventh day. AP Photo

The Latest on disputed Kashmir (all times local):

5:30 p.m.

Holding black flags and chanting slogans against India, about 3,000 Pakistanis have rallied about a mile (2 kilometers) from the Indian embassy in Islamabad, urging the world community to take notice of human rights abuses in the disputed Muslim-majority Himalayan region.

Thursday's rally was organized by Pakistan's ruling Tehreek-e-Insaf party and was also attended by Kashmiri people living in Pakistan.

Later, a delegation from the demonstrators went to the Indian embassy to convey a protest over changes made by the Indian government to Kashmir's special status and demanded the lifting of a curfew and other curbs on people living in Indian-administered Kashmir.

The rally was held on India's Independence Day, which was observed in Pakistan as Black Day to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

___

1 p.m.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi defended his government's move to strip the disputed Kashmir region of its statehood and special constitutional provisions in an Independence Day speech Thursday, as about 7 million Kashmiris stayed indoors for the 11th day of an unprecedented security lockdown and communications blackout.

In an address from the capital's Mughal-era Red Fort, Modi said Kashmir's previous status — some political autonomy and a ban on outsiders buying land and taking public sector jobs in the Muslim-majority Himalayan region — had fueled a movement for separatism and was unjust for Kashmiri women, because the law said they lost their inheritance rights if they marry a person from outside the region.