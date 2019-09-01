IS claims attack in Bangladesh that injured 2 police

Two Bangladeshi policemen in the capital have been injured in a crude bomb attack that has been claimed by the Islamic State group.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police chief Asaduzzaman Mia says the attack happened late Saturday night when a car carrying a Cabinet minister was passing through Dhaka's busy Dhanmondi area. A policeman from his security team and a traffic officer were both injured in the explosion.

The U.S.-based SITE Intelligence group that monitors militants said Sunday that the IS group claimed responsibility for the attack.

The policemen are being treated in a hospital and their injuries are not life threatening.

The IS has claimed similar attacks on police in the past.