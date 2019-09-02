Saudi-led airstrikes on Yemen rebel-run prison kill over 100

Bodies covered in plastic lie on the ground amid the rubble of a Houthi detention center destroyed by Saudi-led airstrikes, that killed at least 60 people and wounding several dozen according to officials and the rebels' health ministry, in Dhamar province, southwestern Yemen, Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019. The officials said the airstrikes took place Sunday and targeted a college in the city of Dhamar, which the Houthi rebels use as a detention center. The Saudi-led coalition said it had hit a Houthi military facility used as storages for drones and missiles in Dhamar. AP Photo

Yemen is reeling from what has been described as the deadliest attack so far this year after multiple airstrikes by the Saudi-led coalition hit a detention center run by the country's Houthi rebels, killing at least 100 people and wounding dozens.

The center in southwestern Dhamar province had around 170 detainees. The Red Cross said 40 wounded were being treated for injuries while the rest were presumed dead.

Franz Rauchenstein, the head of the Red Cross delegation in Yemen, suggested that the death toll could be higher. He visited the site of Sunday's attack, saying relatively few detainees survived.

The Saudi-led coalition, which has waged war on the Iran-backed Houthis since 2015, has faced international criticism for airstrikes that have hit schools, hospitals and wedding parties, killing thousands of civilians.