The Latest: Iraq’s top Shiite cleric criticizes government

Anti-government protesters set fires and close a street during a demonstration in Baghdad, Iraq, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. Iraqi security forces fired live bullets into the air and used tear gas against a few hundred protesters in central Baghdad on Thursday, hours after a curfew was announced in the Iraqi capital on the heels of two days of deadly violence that gripped the country amid anti-government protests that killed over 19 people in two days. AP Photo

The Latest on developments in Iraq amid deadly violence over anti-government protests (all times local):

1:15 p.m.

Iraq’s most influential Shiite cleric has called for an end to the violence gripping the country, urging both sides to pull back “before it is too late.”

The comments by Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani were his first since anti-government protests began earlier this week. The violence has killed 42 people so far.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

He also criticized the government, as well as the leaders of the two biggest parliament blocs, saying they failed to fulfill their promises to the people.

Al-Sistani called on political leaders to take “practical and clear steps” toward combatting corruption and on the government to “carry out its duty” to diminish people’s suffering.

He reiterated his suggestion for a committee of technocrats tasked with making recommendations on fighting corruption, as a way out of the current crisis.

Al-Sistani’s message was delivered on Friday by his representative Ahmed al-Safi in the Shiite holy city of Karbala.

___

12:30 p.m.

Iraqi officials are reporting nine more deaths in anti-government protests in a southern city, bringing this week’s overall death toll to 42.

Hospital officials say the deaths occurred late Thursday in Nasiriyah, which has witnessed the most violence in the protests, with at least 25 people, including a policeman, killed. The city is about 320 kilometers, or 200 miles, southeast of Baghdad.

The officials spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

Since Tuesday, security forces have fired live rounds and tear gas every day to disperse protesters demanding job opportunities, improved services and an end to corruption.

Iraq’s Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi who hails from Nasiriyah, has urged calm, saying he’s working to meet protesters legitimate demands but adding that there’s no magic solution for Iraq’s problems.

_Qassim Abdul-Zahra in Baghdad;

___

8:35 a.m.

Iraq’s prime minister has addressed the nation over the turmoil gripping the country, calling on protesters to go home and saying their demands have been heard.

Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi says that the security measures imposed in the wake of this week’s violence, including the temporary curfew, are “difficult choices” but are needed like “bitter medicine” that has to be swallowed.

Iraqi security forces have imposed a round-the-clock curfew in Baghdad. Since Tuesday, they fired live rounds and tear gas every day to disperse anti-government protests, leaving 33 people dead and wounding hundreds.

The prime minister’s speech was televised early on Friday.

He told protesters their “legitimate” demands in countering corruption and providing jobs have been heard and that it’s “important to help the government perform its duty toward you.”