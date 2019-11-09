Indian court rules in favor of Hindu temple on disputed land

A Hindu pilgrim touches in obeisance an image of Hindu deities Rama, Sita and Lakshman in Ayodhya, India , Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. India's security forces were on high alert ahead of the Supreme Court's verdict Saturday in a decades-old land title dispute between Muslims and Hindus over plans to build a Hindu temple on a site where Hindu hard-liners demolished a 16th century mosque in 1992, sparking deadly religious riots. AP Photo

India's Supreme Court has ruled in favor of a Hindu temple on a disputed religious ground and ordered that alternative land be given to Muslims.

The dispute over land ownership has been one of the country's most contentious issues.

The 16th-century Babri Masjid mosque was destroyed by Hindu hard-liners in December 1992.

The Supreme Court says in a judgment on Saturday that 5 acres (2.02 hectares) of land will be allotted to the Muslim community in the northern Indian town of Ayodhya.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The disputed land will be given to a board of trustees for the construction of a temple for Hindu god Ram.