Activists: Iran conservationists get prison time amid unrest

Activists say Iran has sentenced six conservationists to prison in an internationally criticized trial as unrest continues in parts of the country.

The New York-based Center for Human Rights in Iran said Thursday that those convicted face six to 10 years in prison. It says two others have yet to hear verdicts from Iran’s Revolutionary Court.

One of the conservationists, Iranian-Canadian citizen Kavous Seyed Emami, died in disputed circumstances in prison in February 2018 awaiting trial. His widow then was blocked from flying out of Iran, but later made it out.

News of the cases comes after demonstrations against government-set gasoline prices turned violent in Iran, killing at least a reported 106 people. Iran disputes that figure without offering its own and has turned off the internet across the country.