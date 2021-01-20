Russia offers Biden 5-year extension to nuclear arms control treaty

MOSCOW â€” Russia has offered to extend the New START nuclear arms reduction treaty, following the inauguration of U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday.

"We trust that the new U.S. administration will adopt a more constructive attitude in dialogue with us," the Foreign Ministry said, criticizing former President Donald Trump's approach as aggressive and counterproductive.

Moscow said it sought a five-year extension with no additional conditions so Russia and the U.S. can "seriously and jointly search for answers to questions of international security and strategic stability."

The treaty is the last major disarmament treaty between the two powers. It is due to expire in February.

Russia is ready to cooperate, based on the principles of equality and mutual consideration of interests, the ministry said.

The U.S. had previously said it is only willing to extend the treaty, even on a temporary basis, if Russia agreed to an arms freeze.

According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, an independent think tank, the two nuclear heavyweights jointly possess about 90% of the world's nuclear weapons.

New START limits the number of nuclear ballistic missile launchers to 800 and operational nuclear warheads to 1,550.

Without it, there would be no agreement governing stocks of strategic nuclear weapons for the first time in decades.