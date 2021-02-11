Chinese media regulator kicks Britain’s BBC World News off air

BEIJING — China has banned the global television news channel BBC World News from broadcasting inside the country, according to the National Radio and Television Administration.

In a statement released right as China rang in the Lunar New Year at midnight, the regulator said an investigation had concluded that the channel's reporting on China "seriously violated" Chinese media regulations.

These include the requirements "that news should be truthful and fair," the regulator added, and claimed that BBC programming had harmed China's national interests and undermined national unity.

For these reasons, the statement continued, the English-language channel would not have its broadcast license renewed for the coming year.

In response, BBC said it was "disappointed" was the move.

"The BBC is the world's most trusted international news broadcaster and reports on stories from around the world fairly, impartially and without fear or favour," the organization wrote in a tweet.

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab called China's decision "an unacceptable curtailing of media freedom" and said it would "only damage China's reputation in the eyes of the world."

The move comes a week after Britain's media regulator revoked the broadcast license of Chinese English-language broadcaster China Global Television Network, or CGTN.

After an investigation, Britain's Ofcom said it found the channel's license holder, Star China Media Limited, or SCML, did not hold editorial control of the programs it aired.

Instead the channel is "ultimately controlled by the Chinese Communist Party," which is not permitted under British broadcasting law.