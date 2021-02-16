Dubai princess says she’s being held hostage at villa by her ruling father

A Dubai princess who attempted to flee the city in 2018 says she’s being held against her will at a villa, where she’s banned from going outside or communicating with others.

Princess Latifa Al Maktoum, 35, says her father, billionaire Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, ordered her unconventional detention after the failed escape, the BBC reported.

Latifa filmed a series of clandestine videos in a bathroom at the villa and sent them to her allies with the Free Latifa group, which shared them with the BBC.

“Every day I am worried about my safety and my life,” she says in one video. “I don’t really know if I’m going to survive this situation. The police threatened me that I’ll be in prison my whole life and I’ll never see the sun again.”

The princess’ friends, including martial arts trainer Tiina Jauhiainen and cousin Marcus Essabri, smuggled her a cellphone so she could film the videos, according to the BBC.

They told the broadcaster they decided to publicize the footage after not hearing from Latifa for an extended time.

“I don’t want to be a hostage in this jail villa. I just want to be free,” Latifa said in another released video. “I don’t know what they’re planning to do with me. So the situation is getting more desperate every day.”

The sheikh rules Dubai and has overseen the emirate’s transformation into a global city, which has helped make him one of the world’s wealthiest people. He is also prime minister and vice president of the United Arab Emirates.

Latifa, one of his many children, first attempted to leave Dubai in 2002 at age 16. The 2018 attempt, however, was much more elaborate and included help from Jauhiainen and former French spy Herve Jaubert.

The princess successfully escaped the city, and was on a yacht in the Indian Ocean when it was boarded by special forces soldiers who held her at gunpoint and returned her to Dubai. Latifa says she’s been detained ever since, with little hope of freedom.

Dubai and the UAE have previously said the princess was “safe” and in the care of family. But in a YouTube video released shortly after her recapture, Latifa said, “If you are watching this it’s not such a good thing, either I’m dead or I’m in a very, very, very bad situation.”

Mary Robinson, former U.N. high commissioner for human rights and former president of Ireland, visited the UAE in December 2018 and ate a meal with the royal family, including Latifa. At the time, Robinson described the princess as “troubled.”

Speaking with the BBC, however, Robinson says she was lied to and manipulated by the Dubai royal family, which wrongly told her that Latifa had bipolar disorder.

“I continue to be very worried about Latifa. Things have moved on. And so I think it should be investigated,” Robinson told the BBC, adding she was “horribly tricked.”

Latifa is not the only woman to attempt to flee Dubai. Princess Haya, the sheikh's second wife, and daughter of the late King Hussein of Jordan, escaped to England in 2019, along with her and Mohammed’s two children. A British court ruled against the sheikh in several cases.

