Demonstration against police violence in Athens turns violent

ATHENS, Greece — Greek police used tear gas and water cannons against rioters in Athens on Tuesday to prevent them from storming a police station, after the crowd hurled dozens of petrol bombs at officers.

Reporters at the scene in the Athens suburb of New Smyrni said that dozens of parked vehicles were damaged. At least one police officer was injured after street fights broke out between rioters and police.

Police violence has been in the spotlight in recent days after officers were filmed by passers-by beating a man in the suburb. The man had shouted "it hurts" as officers punched, kicked and hit him.

Investigations have been ordered into the incident, and the government condemned the actions of the officers, who were making sure people complied with coronavirus rules on restricted movement.

Social media also responded with a wave of criticism, and leftist parties and other organizations called for a demonstration against police violence on Tuesday that reporters estimate drew 4,000 people.

The rioters had broken off from the demonstration, which was initially calm, and thrown the district into chaos, they reported.

