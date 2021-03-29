After China, Iran now seeks long-term agreement with Russia

After concluding a long-term cooperation agreement with China, Iran now also wants a corresponding agreement with Russia.

"We also want an agreement with Russia similar to the one we have with China, which will practically serve as a roadmap to binding economic cooperation in the long term," Mojtaba Zolnour, head of the foreign affairs committee in the Iranian parliament, said on Monday.

Moreover, these agreements are an effective option to circumvent U.S. and European sanctions against Iran, Zolnour said, according to the Iranian news agency Mehr.

Zolnour's announcement has not yet been confirmed from government circles. However, there is speculation that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will visit Tehran soon.

On Saturday, the foreign ministers of Iran and China signed a 25-year cooperation agreement in Tehran. This is intended to pave the way for billions of dollars of investment from China.

In return, Iran wants to supply oil at favorable prices. Cooperation in the military field is also said to be planned.

President Hassan Rowhani described the agreement as a strategically important project for economic growth in Iran as well as stability and peace in the region.

Iran is in the midst of an acute economic crisis, mainly due to the sanctions imposed by the United States in 2018, which has been exacerbated by the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Since even the new U.S. president, Joe Biden, does not want to lift the sanctions tightened by his predecessor, Donald Trump, in the short term, Iran is aligning itself more closely with China and Russia.