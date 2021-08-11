Afghan officials: 3 more provincial capitals fall to Taliban

Taliban fighters are seen inside the city of Farah, capital of Farah province southwest of Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Mohammad Asif Khan) AP

Afghan officials say three more provincial capitals have fallen to the Taliban, putting nine out of the country's 34 in the insurgents' hands amid the U.S. withdrawal.

The officials told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the capitals of Badakhshan, Baghlan and Farah provinces all fell. The Afghan government and military did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Taliban advance, which took a series of cities in stunningly quick succession, comes as U.S. President Joe Biden has ordered all U.S. troops out of the country by the end of the month.

The insurgents have captured six out of 34 provincial capitals in the country in less than a week, including Kunduz in Kunduz province — one of the country’s largest cities. On Sunday, they planted their flag in the main square, but government forces still controlled the strategic airport and an army base on the city’s outskirts.

They are now battling the Western-backed government for control of several others.

U.S. peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad brought a warning to the Taliban on Tuesday that any government that comes to power through force in Afghanistan won’t be recognized internationally.

Tens of thousands of people have fled their homes in the country's north to escape battles that have overwhelmed their towns and villages. Families have flowed into the capital, Kabul, living in parks and streets with little food or water.